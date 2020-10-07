Car rental customers are prioritising sanitised vehicles, not discounts

The top priorities of car rental customers during the Covid-19 pandemic are sanitised vehicles and robust social distancing measures

Richard Aucock
Contactless car rental customer

The highest priority for car rental customers during the Covid-19 pandemic is accessing fully sanitised vehicles, new research has revealed.

Robust social distancing measures during handover and the opportunity for contactless vehicle collection are also important.

In contrast, mandatory use of facemasks when using a rental vehicle is much lower down the priorities.

Saving money is also no longer a top priority.

The importance of sanitised vehicles for car rental customers is striking: it scored 9.7 out of 10, almost a full point higher than social distancing measures.

MD of agency Stressfreecarrental, John Charnock, is now urging the car rental industry to focus on these customer concerns by maintaining the highest possible hygiene standards.

He suggests deep-cleaning vehicles after each hire and voluntarily offering contactless vehicle collection.

Mr Charnock praised companies such as Hertz car rental, which has outlined its 15-step process for cleaning and disinfecting car interiors between rentals.

He is calling on all car rental companies to share how they keep their vehicles sanitised and safe to use.

Value for money is now well down the list of priorities during the Covid-19 pandemic, with customers now more interested in measures companies are taken to protect them from the virus.

With many people looking to avoid public transport, car rental companies are seeking to position themselves as a Covid-friendly alternative for motorists who still need to travel.

Richard Aucock
I'm director at Motoring Research. I run a bit, cycle a bit, have a huge love for the automotive industry.

