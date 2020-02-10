Camper van tax could push ‘staycation’ families abroad

A new tax hike on camper vans and motorhomes has been criticised by MPs and environmental campaigners, with warnings of a “catastrophic drop-off in production, an adverse impact upon UK staycations and associated job losses throughout the supply chain”.

Camper van and motorhome buyers now face a 705 percent increase in the cost of first registering their vehicle. This adds around £1,900 to the price of a new camper van.

Camper vans and motorhomes have been moved from their previous ‘commercial vehicle’ classification to join passenger cars. The resulting change in vehicle excise duty (VED) is dramatic.

First-year prices shot up from £265 to £2,135 for vehicles registered after September 1 2019. That’s in addition to £200 extra annually for the next five years.

Combined, those added costs might be enough to fund an overseas holiday – which could be considered something of a backwards step, environmentally speaking.

The sector is already feeling the pinch. The National Caravan Council (NCC) reports that sales were down 7.3 percent in September.

“Motorhome [owners] are committed holidaymakers, with the majority using their vehicles to holiday here in the UK,” said John Lally, director-general of the NCC.

“These vehicles are not cars and should not be taxed as such,” he followed, warning against long-term harm to the leisure vehicle industry, which is worth £9.3 billion and employs 130,000 people.

The Treasury has hinted that it is monitoring the situation, saying: “We want to incentivise drivers to make the greenest choices, which is why we’ve introduced a new, robust CO2 emissions test procedure.

“Motorhomes move into a different vehicle excise duty category as a result, but we recognise the concerns and keep all taxes under review.”