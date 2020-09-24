2021 Toyota RAV4 Plug-in news, specs and fuel economy revealed

The Toyota RAV4 Plug-in arrives in spring 2021 with 302hp, 282.5mpg, 22g/km CO2 and a 46-mile pure electric driving range

Richard Aucock
Toyota RAV4 PHEV

The new 2021 Toyota RAV4 Plug-in will launch in spring 2021 with an impressive combination of 302hp, 282.5mpg combined economy and CO2 emissions of 22g/km.

It’s not only the most powerful RAV4 ever, it’s also the most efficient model in its class.

Pure electric mode is actually the default and, when there’s sufficient charge in the batteries, the RAV4 Plug-in will run up to 84mph in 100% zero emissions guise.

The electric driving range is up to 46.6 miles, and up to 60 miles in the city.

Toyota RAV4 PHEV

As Toyota has sold more than 10 million RAV4, the arrival of the Plug-in is significant. It utilises two generations of Prius Plug-in hybrid tech to offer SUV buyers an efficient new alternative.

And a more powerful one – with 38 percent more power than the regular RAV4, 0-62mph is 2.1 seconds quicker.

The 18kWh battery charges from flat to full in 2.5 hours using a 22kW charger (albeit longer if you use a domestic socket).

The new RAV4 Plug-in arrives in spring 2021 and Toyota says more specs and full prices will be revealed nearer to launch.

A regular RAV4 hybrid costs from £30,970.

