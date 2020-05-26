2020 Kia Rio facelift coming this autumn

Kia has released the first images of its facelifted 2020 Rio supermini, ahead of sales beginning in the UK this autumn.

The exterior styling is subtly revised with a narrower grille, wider bumper and new fog lamp surrounds.

Every facelifted Rio gets full LED headlights with distinctive built-in running lights.

The choice of colours is increased to nine with the addition of two new hues, Perennial Grey and Sporty Blue, plus there’s a new design of 16-inch alloy wheel.

Inside, Kia has carried out detail changes to improve quality, fitted a widescreen infotainment system and introduced a new blue colour pack to brighten up the interior.

A height-adjust driver’s seat is now standard, and a height-adjust passenger seat is optional.

Advanced infotainment

All facelifted 2020 Kia Rios feature a wider 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen. This either has Display Audio or built-in sat nav.

Display Audio lets those with a compatible smartphone access sat nav via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto – and it’s a wireless system, so they don’t need to plug in a cable.

Kia is offering its latest ‘UVO Connect’ telematics system. This includes live traffic information, local fuel prices and an advanced voice control system that lets motorists set sat nav guidance via voice.

The system will also allow owners to remotely send sat nav directions, check the location of their car and other functions.

New engines

An advanced new 1.0-litre T-GDI ‘Smartstream’ petrol mild hybrid version will be launched with the facelifted Kia Rio.

Offered in 100hp and 120hp guises, fuel economy is more than 10 percent improved, thanks to the 48V mild hybrid system.

It broadens the range of engine stop-start, so the motor can shut down when, say, rolling to a halt.

The more affordable 1.2-litre 84hp engine is also improved and Kia is offering a new ‘clutch by wire’ manual transmissions – more details are due later this year.

The 2020 Kia Rio facelift will launch in Europe later this summer. The UK will follow in the autumn. Prices and specs are still to be announced.

ALSO READ

Auto industry calls to reopen car showrooms

Amazon Alexa comes to BMW and Mini

Kia Optima Sportswagon 2016 long-term review