Lighten up in this Dodge SRT Demon with a carbon fiber body

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon was intended to be the ultimate Mopar muscle car creation when launched.

Huge horsepower, special motorsport tires, and even a unique Drag Mode resulted in the Demon setting a slew of world records. Yet for SpeedKore Performance Group, the insanity of the SRT Demon was something that could still be improved upon.

An example of the terrifying SpeedKore Demon is now available on auction website Bring a Trailer.

Simplify, then add lightness

Based in Grafton, Wisconsin, SpeedKore has become renowned for creating bespoke muscle car builds. The company’s back catalogue includes a range of award-winning vehicles, all featuring the use of lightweight carbon fiber.

A Ford Mustang Boss 302, built for Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr., won a Best in Show prize at the 2017 SEMA event.

This was followed by a customized 1967 Chevrolet Camaro for actor Chris Evans, and a carbon-bodied 1970 Dodge Charger nicknamed ‘Evolution’.

Shedding the pounds

In creating the SRT Demon, Dodge had already placed the Challenger on a substantial crash diet. Niceties such as sound deadening, stereo speakers, and parking sensors were all ditched in the pursuit of lightness.

This was not enough for SpeedKore, who used their experience in carbon fiber fabrication to build lightweight body panels for the Demon.

Made in-house, the carbon components are reported to reduce the weight of the Demon by some 200 lb. The makeover covers the Demon’s bodyshell in entirety, including the Air-Grabber hood and flared fenders.

How much power is too much?

The exposed carbon fiber body is the big attraction, so SpeedKore has left the 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V-8 engine alone. In fairness, it was hardly like the epic Dodge was lacking beneath the hood.

When filled with 100 octane fuel, the stock Demon produces 840 horsepower and 770 lb-ft of torque. That is enough for a record-breaking 0-60 mph time of just 2.3 seconds.

An eight-speed TorqueFlite transmission is standard on all SRT Demons, along with a TransBrake function for faster launches.

Bring your friends along for the ride

One of the weirdest world records set by the SRT Demon when new was for being the first production car to ‘feature a front passenger seat delete’ option. That box was not ticked for the SpeedKore model, with all seats front and rear accounted for.

In fact, the interior is left unaltered, with leather and Alcantara upholstery, air conditioning, and a speedometer that reads to 200 mph.

SpeedKore notes that the factory warranty for this 2018 Demon has not yet been activated, and that the car has covered just 200 miles. All the original manufacturer information, including the window sticker, is included with the car.

That’s (not) a wrap, folks

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is already a highly collectible muscle car. Limited production numbers, and incredible performance, makes it a prized item for any Mopar enthusiast.

As one of only five examples to wear SpeedKore’s lightweight carbon fiber body, this example is even more special. The only downside is likely to be people thinking it has a carbon-effect vinyl wrap, rather than being the real deal.

That is unlikely to be a major concern for the lucky winner of the extreme creation. Interest in the carbon-clad Demon has already been intense, with the auction set to run until Monday, August 3.

