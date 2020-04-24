This amazing Ringbrothers Chevrolet K5 Blazer is available to buy right now

For those in the know, the Ringbrothers workshop has become synonymous with incredible custom builds and unique modifications.

This 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer, currently available for auction on the Bring a Trailer website, is a rare chance to buy one of their creations.

Thoroughly upgraded and modified throughout, this could potentially be the ultimate example of the collectable K5 Blazer.

Blazing a trail

Based in rural Wisconsin, brothers Jim and Mike Ring co-founded Ringbrothers as a collision repair and bodyshop.

Today the company still operates as a bodyshop for the local community, but also produces incredible bespoke custom builds.

The level of attention paid by the Ring brothers has seen them win multiple awards, including several prizes at the 2019 SEMA Show. Ringbrothers also collected a trophy at the Las Vegas event for winning the “battle of the builders” prize for their bespoke 1969 Chevrolet Camaro.

Seeking out success

The K5 Blazer offered for sale on Bring a Trailer has a striking resemblance to their “Seaker” truck, unveiled at the 2018 SEMA Show.

A detailed build process was undertaken for this truck, seeing the original panels removed from the frame. Acid dipped and repainted in Glasurit Waterborne Black, a Ring Brothers carbon fiber hood was also added to the body.

Ringbrothers even worked to ensure better alignment of the tailgate, whilst all the brightwork was rechromed. The hard top was also removed, with a brand-new custom soft-top roof and roll bar installed.

Bowled over by the performance

Chassis modifications included the addition of box strengthening in several areas, with all-new upgraded Bilstein suspension added both front and rear. New brakes were installed, hiding behind 17-inch Custom Circle Racing wheels.

Beneath the carbon fibre hood is a rare GM Performance Parts ZZ430 crate motor. The 350-cubic inch V-8 produces 430 horsepower in stock form, but has benefitted from a Holley Dominator fuel-injection system, and a custom stainless steel exhaust.

A Bowler Performance four-speed automatic transmission can send power to either the rear or all four wheels. A new Bowler Performance two-speed transfer case was also installed by Ringbrothers.

Classic heart with modern touches

The customization did not stop inside, with an Upholstery Unlimited kit replacing the seats. These are covered in blue vinyl with houndstooth inserts, whilst Ringbrothers have also installed their own bespoke machined-aluminum door handles.

An Alpine touchscreen display now sits within the dashboard, with custom trim helping the installation look like a factory fitted item. A full Alpine sound system is also present.

Dakota Digital gauges have been fitted, along with a Vintage Air cooling system. A new wiring harness is also present, whilst retrofitted LED lighting brings the Blazer into the 21st century.

Ring the sales bell

Chevrolet K5 Blazers have enjoyed considerable interest in the collector market, with fans flocking to classic SUVs. The opportunity to buy an example modified by an award-winning shop is a rare chance.

Having been driven just 450 miles since the custom work was undertaken last year, this K5 Blazer is arguably in better than new condition.

The auction closes on Friday, April 24th, with the Blazer having already rung up several large bids.