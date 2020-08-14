McLaren Automotive has now sold 7,500 cars in North America

British supercar builder McLaren Automotive has surpassed a major milestone with the delivery of its latest car.

A new 250mph Speedtail became the 7,500th McLaren sold in North America, following the brand’s debut in December 2011.

It marks the continued significance of the region to the company, and the wider importance of McLaren’s export market.

Rapid acceleration from a standing start

McLaren entered the North American market with the MP4-12C, with almost 1,200 examples sold in the region. Models such as the 650S and P1 hypercar allowed the brand to gain further traction.

However, the company notes that it was the introduction of the 570S in 2015 that transformed demand. The first model from the Sports Series, sales doubled following the launch of the entry-level 570 hp car.

The speed of McLaren’s growth is notable by the fact the company reached 5,000 total North American sales in April 2018. Whilst it took the brand more than six years to achieve that first milestone, adding an additional 50 percent has taken barely more than two years.

A passionate and enthusiastic client base

With only 106 units being sold, the hybrid-powered ‘Hyper-GT’ Speedtail will only add a small fraction to McLaren’s figures. As the fastest production McLaren ever made, it does continue the role of ultimate halo car.

Instead, the new GT model will be central to McLaren’s future growth in North America. The 612 hp twin-turbocharged V8 allows the GT to accelerate from 0-124mph in just 9 seconds. Yet it has extra space and practicality designed to rival other Grand Tourers.

Tony Joseph, McLaren North America President, commented: “We already have a rich heritage, our dealership network is among the best in the industry, and we are fortunate to have some of the most passionate and enthusiastic clients that I have ever come across throughout my career.

With the McLaren 765LT and Elva arriving in market later this year, and the first of the McLaren Speedtails currently being delivered, the future looks better than ever for the brand.”

ALSO READ

Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 revealed: reinventing the McLaren F1

Price guide values McLaren F1 at over £16m

Google Maps update makes it even easier to use with Apple CarPlay