This is your invite to the world’s smallest concours d’elegance event

With full-size car shows across the world suspended due to COVID-19, some auto enthusiasts are scaling down their concours ideas.

The online-only Isolation Island Concours d’Elegance event aims to give participants the experience of a major car show. But one undertaken safely from the comfort of their own homes using model cars.

Plus, with participants able to spend no more than $350 (£285) on their chosen entry, nobody needs a priceless Bugatti or Ferrari to enter.

A concours event for everyone

The Isolation Island concours show was created by real-world car show judge and journalist, Andy Reid. His idea for the online scale model show came from wanting to give “friends, whether concours judges, exhibitors or collectors, a way to enjoy their cars, no matter what the scale”.

Now with contests hosted every two weeks on Facebook, Reid has looked to expand Isolation Island to an even wider audience. Entrants need to submit between four and six photos of their chosen model, with a donation to charity also recommended.

Like a real-world concours show, classes range from classic pre-war vehicles, through to modern sports cars and hot rods. Porsches, Corvettes, and Ferraris, ever a popular choice at physical events, get their own class to compete in

No need to clean these engine bays

Scales allowed in the contest range from the smallest 1/43 models, through to larger 1/24 and 1/18 sizes. More compact models can also be entered into the ‘Misfit Toys’ category, offering an easily accessible route into the competition.

The cap on model costs means that this is not a competition entrants can just spend to win. Instead, Isolation Island Concours requires creative photography and attention to detail to impress the judges.

A panel of 30 judges includes concours d’elegance experts, former racing drivers, and individuals like car designer Ralph Giles from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Think small, win big

Winning participants get the benefit of a (virtual) awards ceremony, with actual prizes also distributed to the victors.

The first rounds of the contest in April and May attracted numerous entries, with Isolation Island already raising some $30,000 (£24,400) for good causes and first responders.

Round four of Isolation Island Concours d’Elegance is accepting entries until May 19th, leaving plenty of time to dust off those old models.

The full entry rules can be found on the Isolation Island website, with entries to be made via Facebook.

ALSO READ

Lancia Thema 8.32: the most Italian performance saloon

David Bowie’s Volvo 262C Bertone Coupe sells at auction

Man steals Aston Martin DB11 from factory after night out