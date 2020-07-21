How much would you pay for a Pontiac NASCAR limousine?

The 2020 collector car auction scene looks to be back underway, with online-only sales offering new options for buyers.

One of the more unusual lots listed at the recent Barrett-Jackson online July 2020 sale, was this NASCAR-themed stretch limousine.

Being offered without a reserve price meant any bid would secure this bespoke creation for a new owner.

More metal for your money

At the drop of the virtual auction hammer, the lengthy stock car tribute achieved a final price of $14,575. That seems quite a bargain in terms of the amount of real estate on offer.

It also means the new owner will need to find nine friends to join them for a cruise in the back of the Grand Prix.

The professional conversion includes custom leather seats in the stretched rear, complete with a full bar and an integrated entertainment system.

Stretch of imagination

The rear seating is arranged in a J-shape, and includes highlights such as a mirrored roof and multiple cup holders. It is nothing like the raw stripped back interior found inside a real NASCAR racer.

An array of flags, and NASCAR scale models, do act as a reminder of what the limousine is themed around.

A large rear wing, imitation bars across the rear windshield, and a racing-style fuel cap do the same on the outside. The racing livery and huge decals should mean nobody is in any doubt as to what this limo is about.

Less Sprint Cup, more strolling

The new owner of the Pontiac limousine is hopefully not expecting NASCAR levels of performance. Instead of a thundering V-8 engine, this Grand Prix is powered by a standard 3.8-liter naturally aspirated V-6.

A stock output of 200 horsepower and 230 lb-ft of torque would see a normal Pontiac Grand Prix accelerate from 0-60mph in 8.2 seconds. Adding a substantial chunk of extra metal and glass, plus all those leather seats, will clearly not have boosted performance.

Front-wheel drive, and an automatic transmission, is a reminder of the scant similarities between NASCAR racers and their real-world relatives.

Long road to ruin

In terms of NASCAR history, 2004 was an important year for Pontiac. It would mark the first Cup Series season since the 1950s that the General Motors division was not involved as a competitor.

Pontiac was already in a downward spiral even before the financial crisis of the late 2000s hit. Chapter 11 bankruptcy would see General Motors discontinue the Pontiac brand, with the last vehicle made in January 2010.

The limousine company advertised on the side of this NASCAR limo also appears to have disappeared.

Taking the long way round

We sadly have no details on what plans the new owner has for the extra-long NASCAR.

Limo rides, or use as a mobile billboard, seems more likely than this becoming a spacious daily driver.

However, the use most suitable to our eyes would be entry into a race series alongside other stock car-inspired limousines.

