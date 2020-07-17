Forget waiting until 2021 and buy a classic Ford Bronco NOW

The automotive world has gone into overdrive at the reveal of the all-new 2021 Ford Bronco family. Excited fans can make a reservation for $100 now, but the first deliveries are not expected until next Spring at the earliest.

If patience is not your strongpoint, or Bronco fever has made you yearn for an original model, there is a solution. ClassicCars.com has numerous Broncos up for sale right now, meaning you can beat the queues.

These are some of the more intriguing classic Bronco offerings currently available on the site.

1966 Ford Bronco Roadster

The first-generation Bronco proved to be a sales hit when launched in 1966. The compact SUV size, practical ability, and handsome styling helped it sell close to 24,000 examples during the first year.

Offered in three body styles, the Bronco Roadster would become the rarest version. Sold with no doors or roof, the ‘U13’ option was aimed at beachgoers and sun worshippers. All came with silver vinyl seats, like the ones found in this example.

The Roadster sold slowly, with Ford pulling the option in 1968. Only around 5,000 examples were built, with many driven hard. Finding one today in good condition is a tough task.

Fitted with a three-speed manual transmission and 170-cubic inch six-cylinder engine, this clean example is for sale in Idaho. You will need $58,500 to go topless with this model.

1969 Ford Bronco Custom Elite

Modified Broncos are a big business, with this example being created to be displayed at the 2018 SEMA Show. It appeared at the Federal Tires booth, and was entered into the Battle of the Builders competition.

Highlights include a 289-cubic inch V-8 engine built by Bostick Racing Engines, and fitted with FI Tech fuel injection. Wilwood brakes and Bilstein suspension complete the chassis makeover, with this Bronco wearing 35-inch tires, made by Federal, of course.

The interior has heated Simpson bucket seats with harnesses and a six-point roll cage. There is also a custom dashboard with a touchscreen multimedia system. As a genuine show vehicle, the $145,000 price of this Bronco is to be expected.

1974 Ford Bronco 5.0 Coyote

Velocity Restorations in Florida have become renowned for their work on building thoroughly modernized Broncos. If you want the looks of a classic Ford, but with all the benefits of 21st century living, this may be the answer.

Beneath the hood is a modern 5.0-liter ‘Coyote’ V-8 engine, connected to a six-speed 6R80 automatic transmission. The suspension has been lifted by 3-inches, whilst Wilwood disc brakes do the stopping. There is a performance exhaust system, and 17-inch Pacer wheels.

The headlights are LED units, with the interior finished in leather. Vintage Air cooling, Pioneer sound system, and a Dakota digital gauge cluster are also included.

There is the small matter of the price, though. To buy this glorious orange Bronco will cost $299,000. Or, to put it another way, ten times the price of the cheapest 2021 version.

1974 Ford Bronco 302 V8

There is no shortage of updated first-generation Ford Broncos on the market, with this being a subtler take on things. The Ivy Glo Poly body contrasts against the Wimbledon White roof, with a custom leather interior on the inside.

Plenty of attention has been paid to the 302-cubic inch V-8 engine. Upgraded internals, Holley fuel injection, ceramic coated headers, and a custom exhaust were all installed. Bilstein shock absorbers and power steering are also present.

As with many restomod projects, comprehensive overhauls come at a cost. This example will require $109,000 to secure.

1976 Ford Bronco Pickup

Ford is building the brand-new Bronco as a ‘family’ of models. This first-generation pickup acts as a reminder that the original also came in multiple styles. With the regular SUV version being the most plentiful in the classic marketplace, a Bronco pickup certainly stands out.

Being painted in Atomic Orange Metallic means there is little chance of this ‘76 example being ignored. The chrome Ion wheels add an extra degree of visual bite, too. MSD ignition, ceramic headers, and an Edelbrock intake have been installed on the 302-cubic inch V-8.

Vintage Air conditioning helps keep the compact interior chilled. A new Pioneer sound system, along with a Dakota DHX gauge cluster, can also be found in the two-seater cab. For sale in Florida, budget on $75,000 for this truck.

1994 Ford Bronco XLT

The original first-generation Bronco has been the main inspiration for Ford’s styling on the new 2021 version. Yet not everyone wants to drive an SUV that is ready to claim its pension, meaning a ‘modern classic’ fifth-generation Bronco could be the answer.

Fitted with a 5.8-liter V-8 engine, and a suspension lifted by 4 inches, this Bronco is ready for action. A hefty front bumper, high-lift jack, and plenty of extra lighting add to the appeal of this SUV.

Opting for a more recent Bronco also comes with the benefits of a lower price. This impressive example is for sale in Texas at just $19,995, making it $10,000 cheaper than a new Ford version.

