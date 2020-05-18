Petersen Museum transforms 2020 Monterey Car Week into free online event

Monterey Car Week is one of the global highlights for fans of classic cars, but COVID-19 means the 2020 edition has been canceled.

Having hundreds of people crowd around a vintage Duesenberg or Ferrari would clearly make social distancing impossible. However, the Petersen Automotive Museum has created an alternative.

Instead of a real-world show, the Los Angeles-based institution will host a variety of online events, running from August 1st through to August 16th.

Concours and more from the comfort of home

The pinnacle of the Petersen Car Week will be a celebrity-judged concours show on Sunday, August 16th.

This will be made up from cars entered online by the global car community, with enthusiasts able to submit their car for consideration through the Petersen’s website right NOW.

A diverse range of classes for the Petersen Concours includes Hot Rods, Ferrari Grand Touring, Off-Roaders, and even Shooting Brakes.

Those entering may want to pay attention to “The Road to Petersen Car Week” events between August 1st and 10th. This will include details on how best to prepare a car for a concours event.

Other features will include exclusive interviews, auctions, and live vehicle debuts. Vintage racing is also on the agenda, taking filling in for the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion.

Free and accessible for all enthusiasts

Unlike many of the exclusive ticketed events that make up the real Monterey Car Week, the Petersen’s own virtual version will be open to everyone.

Content will be hosted on the Petersen’s YouTube channel, creating a global audience. The museum is also asking enthusiasts for suggestions on what events they would like to see included.

Terry L. Karges, Petersen Executive Director, commented that: “What makes Monterey Car Week special each year is the wide variety of events held around the peninsula for enthusiasts to gather among automotive history, share their passion and experience new vehicles from global manufacturers”.

Karges also added that the Petersen is “happy to provide a new experience for global enthusiasts by offering some of the key aspects of the week.

“Although we’d much rather be enjoying car week in person, we are excited to distill the essence of Monterey Car Week into something virtual and make the events accessible to everyone.”

