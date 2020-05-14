Lotus fans can now lease a new 2020 Evora GT in the USA

A new partnership between Lotus Cars USA and Premier Financial Services means leasing a 2020 Evora GT can now be a reality.

It adds another option for those in the United States looking to acquire the 188 mph Lotus sports car.

Widening the finance choices is part of the strategy for Lotus to expand sales in North America. Canadian customers are due to receive details of their own finance offers soon.

Carrying less financial weight

Lotus gives the example of leasing the $96,950 Evora GT over a 39-month deal. This would see the customer pay out $1,099 per month.

This requires an initial outlay of $12,093, including a $9,990 down payment and a security deposit of $1,100. Fees of $995 (or $1,495 in New York state) are also part of the upfront cost.

Other down payments can be arranged, offering customers wider options on monthly payments.

With 416 horsepower, the Evora GT is currently the fastest and most powerful road-going Lotus sold in North America, using a supercharged 3.5-litre V-6 engine. A manual six-speed transmission is standard, with a paddle-shift automatic unit also available.

Part of the bigger picture

Lotus is currently looking to widen its presence in the United States, ahead of the launch of the all-electric Evija hypercar later this year. The battery-powered Evija will offer the potential for almost 2,000 horsepower.

Speaking about the new lease offerings Ryan Watson, Lotus Cars USA President, said: “This is a significant moment for Lotus Cars in North America. We are making another positive progression in the development of our brand within this pivotal market.”

Watson also added that: “A robust finance offer gives us the ability to service our loyal enthusiast base, and importantly reach a whole new audience too. We look forward to introducing Lotus to the wider market.”

