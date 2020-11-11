Winter driving: how to prepare you and your car

Winter is coming and it's already getting dark. Prepare your car for the coming conditions to stay safe over the colder darker months

Motoring Research team

Winter driving tips advice

Winter driving can be treacherous, as roads get slippery and visibility drops. Taking time to prepare yourself and your car will help keep you safe. 

This short guide looks at some straightforward ways to improve winter safety – and prevent you getting stranded in the cold. 

We’ll start with what to pack before setting off, then look at various aspects of your car, before finishing with some winter driving tips.

What to keep in your car

Winter driving essentials

Every car should carry an emergency kit during the winter months – particularly if you’re driving in remote areas or far from home. In extreme circumstances, being properly prepared could save your life.

Here’s a full list of what to pack:

  • Mobile phone. The most important thing to do in an emergency is call for help.
  • Mobile phone charger
  • Torch and extra batteries
  • Snacks and water
  • Emergency poncho
  • Reflective safety vest
  • Spare socks and other clothing items that might get wet
  • First aid kit
  • Blanket
  • Two pairs of gloves, one leather and one latex
  • Rags or paper towels
  • Matches or a lighter
  • Whistle
  • Toilet paper
  • Tow rope
  • Jumper cables
  • Flares
  • Spare tyre

Prepare your car for winter driving

Motorists' poor knowledge around winter tyres

We cover the issue of winter tyres and whether they are necessary in a separate guide. However, the short answer is that winter tyres are beneficial – and will improve road safety – once the temperature drops below 7ºC. If you can afford the upfront cost, we recommend using them during the colder months.

You should also check the condition of your spare tyre and jack, and replace worn wiper blades if necessary. Keeping a windscreen scraper and a hardy pair of gloves in the car will prove a godsend on frosty mornings, too.

On that note, make sure your windscreen washer bottle is brimmed with the correct fluid. It contains anti-freeze properties that soapy water doesn’t have. 

Keeping your car’s fuel topped up is also important in harsh weather. When the gauge drops below half-way, refill the tank. If you get stuck on a snowy, deserted road, keeping the engine running and the heater working could be vital.

Lastly, consider the right cabin temperature for winter driving, as wearing bulky clothes will limit your movement. Research by Seat recommends a temperature of no more than 21.5ºC to feel comfortable and stay alert. Driving with an interior temperature of 35°C is similar to having a blood alcohol level of 0.5 g/l.

Winter driving tips

Top tips for safer winter driving

Driving in winter weather demands a more cautious approach. Visibility may be limited, and grip can’t be taken for granted.

Remember, the most important safety feature of any car is the driver, so heed the following advice to reduce your risk of an accident:

  • Slow down
  • Stopping may take much longer on icy roads
  • The bigger the car, the longer the stopping distance
  • Leave extra space to the car in front, even at low speed
  • Do not accelerate hard
  • Do not brake hard unless necessary
  • Avoid using cruise control
  • Bridges, off-ramps and shady spots might be extra slippery. Be aware
  • Slow down and approach junctions with caution. These are the most likely places for other drivers to be out of control
  • Be extra cautious around pedestrians and cyclists
  • Give snowploughs extra room. Never pass a snowplough
  • Pay attention to weather reports and traffic advice for your route

ALSO READ

Winter tyres: should you make the switch?

Winter driving: how to save fuel and protect your car

Motorists admit they STILL leave their car running in winter to defrost

Related Articles

Advice

Which car brands offer an online buying service?

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Many car manufacturers have embraced the digital age by launching online car buying services. Here's a list of brands and what they offer.
Read more
Advice

How to drive safely on a smart motorway

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 2
Many parts of the motorway network use technology to monitor and manage the flow of traffic. Here's how to drive safely on a smart motorway.
Read more
Advice

How lockdown could affect your car insurance

John Redfern - 0
New national coronavirus restrictions across England can affect your car insurance in a number of ways. We explain the latest rules.
Read more
Motoring Research team

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest

First BAC Mono R revealed with Wipeout livery

Car News Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
The first BAC Mono R has been delivered – wrapped in a livery inspired by the classic PlayStation game, Wipeout.
Read more

Yes, Tesla Tequila is actually a real drink

Car News John Redfern - 0
Elon Musk originally mentioned the spirit as an April Fool’s Day joke in 2018. Now it has become a reality.
Read more

Winter driving: how to prepare you and your car

Advice Motoring Research team - 0
Winter is coming and it's already getting dark. Prepare your car for the coming conditions to stay safe over the colder darker months
Read more

New car scrappage deals: all the offers

Car News Andrew Brady - 1
New for old: Citroen, Dacia, Hyundai, Kia, Lexus, Mazda, Nissan, Renault and Toyota are offering scrappage deals until the end of 2020.
Read more

Find a Car Review

News

M6 Toll prices rise – but new FlexiPass will save locals money

Richard Aucock - 1
Prices rise for cars using the M6 Toll on 4 December – but the operator has launched a pre-pay ‘FlexiPass’ giving discounts to local people.
Read more

UK residents reveal frustration at drivers who park outside their house

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Research shows that 60 percent of motorists believe they have a legal right to park outside their home. Some even confront other motorists.
Read more

Britain’s most-bashed railway bridges revealed

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Research conducted by Network Rail shows that a bridge on the A5 at Hinkley is struck by traffic more than any other in Britain.
Read more

Features

The cars of Alan Partridge: in their words, not ours

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 1
As Alan Partridge returns to the BBC, we take a look at some of the cars driven by the host of This Time – including his new Vauxhall Insignia Grand Sport.
Read more

The secret underground garage where Londoners store their supercars

Tim Pitt - 0
We visit the West London ‘bat cave’ packed with supercars – including Ferraris, Aston Martins and Lamborghinis – and meet the man who looks after them.
Read more

Good things in small packages: the story of the Suzuki Jimny

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
The Suzuki Jimny story starts in 1970. Here, we chart the history of the diminutive Japanese off-roader
Read more

Reviews

Toyota GR Yaris (2020) review

Tim Pitt - 0
Toyota took its next WRC race car, then made it road-legal. The result is the bespoke and ballistic GR Yaris – our hot hatchback of the year.
Read more

Land Rover Defender 90 (2020) review

Tim Pitt - 0
We drive one of the Land Rover stunt cars from 'No Time to Die', then sample the new Defender 90 on and off the road.
Read more

Mini John Cooper Works GP (2020) review

Tim Pitt - 0
With a top speed of 164mph, the two-seat John Cooper Works GP is the fastest Mini ever. We go for a wild ride
Read more

Advice

How to sanitise your car

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Keeping your car sanitised helps prevent the spread of viruses. We explain where and how you should clean your car.
Read more

How to find road traffic information and avoid delays

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 1
With the schools out for the summer, many people will be hitting the roads to go on holiday. Here's how you can find the latest traffic information.
Read more

What the new WLTP car fuel economy test means for you

Tim Pitt - 1
Our Q&A with Marcus Schneider of Vauxhall reveals everything you need to know about the new WLTP economy and emissions test, including its ramifications for drivers and car manufacturers
Read more