Coronavirus: How to sanitise your car and stay safe

Motorists are advised to keep their car clean and sanitised during the coronavirus crisis. Doing so will help keep you and your family safe, while minimising the risk of spreading the virus.

To this end, Fixter has created a list of touch points to sanitise, both inside and outside the car. Gloves are an essential part of the cleaning process, but they should be disposed of immediately afterwards. You should also avoid touching your face while cleaning.

The company says many cleaning products can be found in the home, but don’t use bleach, as this can damage plastics, vinyl and upholstery. You should also avoid using too much water, as it can cause mould and bad odours.

It’s important to remember to sanitise the car’s touchscreen. Using normal soap and water is recommended, as household glass cleaners can affect the anti-glare coatings.

Read on to discover how to sanitise your car.

How to sanitise the key touch points

Driver area – includes the steering wheel, centre console, levers, buttons, switches and internal door release

– includes the steering wheel, centre console, levers, buttons, switches and internal door release Front passenger area – includes glove compartment (inside and out) and the areas listed above

– includes glove compartment (inside and out) and the areas listed above Rear seats – cup holders, arm rests, switches, cabin lights and internal door releases

– cup holders, arm rests, switches, cabin lights and internal door releases Seat belt clips – an often overlooked area. Parents could spread bacteria by fastening belts for children

– an often overlooked area. Parents could spread bacteria by fastening belts for children External door handles – the first point of contact with any vehicle. The boot latch is important after a food shop, as many don’t consider the risk of passing germs from trolley to car. Handles are also at risk after filling up with fuel. Wear gloves at the pumps, or better still, carry latex gloves in the car

– the first point of contact with any vehicle. The boot latch is important after a food shop, as many don’t consider the risk of passing germs from trolley to car. Handles are also at risk after filling up with fuel. Wear gloves at the pumps, or better still, carry latex gloves in the car Bonnet – bonnet release, engine bay, oil cap, windscreen fluid cap and oil dipstick

– bonnet release, engine bay, oil cap, windscreen fluid cap and oil dipstick Boot – internal release, parcel shelf and spare wheel compartment

– internal release, parcel shelf and spare wheel compartment Car keys – can accumulate dirt, bacteria and viruses

Limvirak Chea, CEO of Fixter, said: “Since the government has advised to avoid public transportation unless absolutely necessary, more people are relying on their cars.

“While we offer a car sanitisation service, we want to share our professional insights with not just our customers, but with everyone.”

Damian Jeffries, head of driver operations at Fixter, added: “Cleaning your car is not necessarily something we look forward to doing, but during this time it is incredibly important.

“Isopropyl alcohol, for example, is one of the best products to use and it’s widely available. However, Isopropyl alcohol is not suitable for leather seats, so it’s vital to use special leather cleaning products for these.”

