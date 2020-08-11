As the UK heatwave continues, climbing into a car that’s been baking in the summer sun is never pleasant.

Thankfully, helpful people from hot countries have been dishing out tips on how to fight the heat. This one comes from vehicle designer, Nir Kahn:

Air-con hot tip

A/C tip from someone in a hot country to Brits about to get into their baked cars. Switch on the A/C and open all the windows. Drive like that for a minute then close only the front windows. One more minute, only then close the rears. This pulls the hot stale air out faster ☀️❄️ — Nir Kahn (@Nir_Kahn) July 25, 2019

His guide to clearing a car’s cabin of stuffy, sun-baked air is a clever one. First, get the air conditioning going, then open all the windows. Leave them open while driving for a minute. Then close the fronts, driving again for a minute, before closing the rears.

The effect is to evacuate the hot, stale air more quickly than if you keep the windows up and air-con blasting.

Other quick tips for cooling down

If you have a sunroof or your car is a convertible, you’re quids in. Get them open fast. Hot air rises and will be out the top quicker than you can say ‘heatwave’.

Essentials for travelling, obviously, are sun cream and water. Stay hydrated and keep your sun defences up.

Don’t worry. Summer will be over tomorrow. — Rick B (@satureyes) July 25, 2019

Of course, some may discover this all too late. Rick B on Twitter is clearly a realist…

