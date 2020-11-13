Why driving through puddles risks a fine or points on your licence

Driving through standing water to soak pedestrians could hit you hard in the wallet. This is why

John Redfern
Splashing pedestrians advice

Walking along the pavement and getting soaked by a car going through a puddle is likely to ruin your day. 

But karma is on your side: in the eyes of the law, the driver is the one who could come off worse. They risk a fine, or even points on their licence.

Surprisingly though, one in three motorists readily admit to having splashed pedestrians whilst driving, either intentionally or by accident.

A common occurrence

Splashing pedestrians advice

Comparison website Uswitch undertook a survey of more than 1,200 drivers to discover what drivers do when faced with puddles. 

One in eighteen UK drivers from the sample said that they had deliberately soaked a pedestrian by driving through water. Those aged between 17 and 24 were more likely to commit the act, with 32 percent admitting to it.

Whilst almost half of those asked (45 percent) said they would feel remorse, this was not consistent across the country. Scottish drivers were most remorseful, but those from Yorkshire were most likely to have no guilt at all.

What does the law actually say?

Splashing pedestrians advice

Splashing pedestrians can be an offence of careless or inconsiderate driving, covered by section 3ZA of the Road Traffic Act 1988. 

Inconsiderate driving is the simpler offence to prove. It needs only to show that someone else has been inconvenienced by your actions.

It is used where “driving amounts to a clear act of incompetence, selfishness, impatience or aggressiveness in addition to some other inconvenience.”

The Crown Prosecution Service also makes specific reference to “driving through a puddle causing pedestrians to be splashed” in its guidance for road traffic offence charging decisions.

Money down the drain

Splashing pedestrians advice

Given that 33 percent of pedestrians would report drivers to the police for splashing them, the risk of punishment is real. Smartphones and CCTV add to the potential for incriminating evidence being available. 

For the simplest offences, drivers could be issued a £100 and have three penalty points added to their licence. However, a court could have the potential to impose a fine of up to £5,000 in the most serious cases.

Florence Codjoe, Uswitch car insurance expert, notes that drivers will also be hit when it comes to renewing their insurance. 

Having a motoring conviction means “insurers will see you as a greater risk and your insurance premiums will increase” accordingly.

ALSO READ

Road users face highest risk at slowest speeds

Just one in six councils have on-street EV charging points

New Ford E-Transit helps white van man go green

Related Articles

Advice

Winter driving: how to prepare you and your car

Motoring Research team - 0
Winter is coming and it's already getting dark. Prepare your car for the coming conditions to stay safe over the colder darker months
Read more
Advice

Which car brands offer an online buying service?

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Many car manufacturers have embraced the digital age by launching online car buying services. Here's a list of brands and what they offer.
Read more
Advice

How to drive safely on a smart motorway

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 2
Many parts of the motorway network use technology to monitor and manage the flow of traffic. Here's how to drive safely on a smart motorway.
Read more
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest

First BAC Mono R revealed with Wipeout livery

Car News Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
The first BAC Mono R has been delivered – wrapped in a livery inspired by the classic PlayStation game, Wipeout.
Read more

Longer, ‘greener’ trucks could be approved for UK roads

Car News Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
The government has launched a consulation to end the longer semi-trailer (LST) trial. It will mean longer, more efficient HGVs on our roads.
Read more

Winter driving: how to prepare you and your car

Advice Motoring Research team - 0
Winter is coming and it's already getting dark. Prepare your car for the coming conditions to stay safe over the colder darker months
Read more

Toyota GR Yaris (2020) review

Car Reviews Tim Pitt - 0
Toyota took its next WRC race car, then made it road-legal. The result is the bespoke and ballistic GR Yaris – our hot hatchback of the year.
Read more

Find a Car Review

News

Yes, Tesla Tequila is actually a real drink

John Redfern - 0
Elon Musk originally mentioned the spirit as an April Fool’s Day joke in 2018. Now it has become a reality.
Read more

Road users face highest risk at low speeds

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 1
New research shows that motorists are most at risk when travelling at low speeds. Most road casualties take place at 21-30mph.
Read more

Just one in six councils have on-street EV charging points

John Redfern - 0
Research undertaken by the AA finds that some local authorities have also used government grant money to fund off-street charging instead
Read more

Features

Pedal power: when car companies build bikes

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
We explore the world of car companies on two wheels, including bicycles from Ferrari, Aston Martin and Porsche and Morgan.
Read more

The secret underground garage where Londoners store their supercars

Tim Pitt - 0
We visit the West London ‘bat cave’ packed with supercars – including Ferraris, Aston Martins and Lamborghinis – and meet the man who looks after them.
Read more

Modern classic Audis driven: a Retro Road Test special

Tim Pitt - 0
We sample four cars that helped build Audi's reputation as a 21st century premium powerhaus: the R8 LMX, TT Quattro Sport, Audi Cabriolet and A1 Quattro.
Read more

Reviews

Toyota GR Yaris (2020) review

Tim Pitt - 0
Toyota took its next WRC race car, then made it road-legal. The result is the bespoke and ballistic GR Yaris – our hot hatchback of the year.
Read more

Land Rover Defender 90 (2020) review

Tim Pitt - 0
We drive one of the Land Rover stunt cars from 'No Time to Die', then sample the new Defender 90 on and off the road.
Read more

Mini John Cooper Works GP (2020) review

Tim Pitt - 0
With a top speed of 164mph, the two-seat John Cooper Works GP is the fastest Mini ever. We go for a wild ride
Read more

Advice

Heatwave hack: how to clear hot air from your car

Ethan Jupp - 0
As the UK heatwave continues, here's a hot tip toclear stuffy air from your car's cabin, using both the windows and air conditioning.
Read more

How to save money on fuel

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Changing the way you drive, maintaining your car and using a free app can all save you money on petrol or diesel. We explain more.
Read more

How to tow a trailer or caravan safely

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 6
Whether you're towing a trailer or a caravan, here are some of the basics you need to remember to travel safely on the road.
Read more