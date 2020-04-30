Declare SORN and save money during lockdown. Here’s how

According to a recent RAC poll, 10 percent of people have stopped driving completely since the government enforced the COVID-19 lockdown.

With this in mind, it might make sense to take your car off the road. If nothing else, it will save you money on car tax.

You will need to notify the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) by registering a Statutory Off Road Notification (SORN).

You’ll get a refund for any full months remaining tax – so it makes sense to do it before the end of the month.

How do I SORN my car?

The SORN process is quick and can be done online via the Gov.uk website. Have your 11-digit number from your V5C (vehicle log book) handy to declare SORN immediately – or the 16-digit number from your tax reminder (V11) for it to take effect at the end of the month.

With everything to hand, the process should take no more than a minute.

There are other ways to get a SORN notice, too – either by post or by phone. However, the DVLA contact centre is only accepting urgent calls from NHS workers during the coronavirus crisis.

Visit the SORN page on the Gov.uk website

Can I drive my car after SORN?

No, not until you tax it again. Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) is required to drive on the road – it’s simple as that. You need to be sure your car is already where it’s due to sit long-term, or have a trailer or low-loader to move it.

Under no circumstances should it be driven after SORN is declared. Nor can it be parked on the road.

How long does a SORN last?

A SORN, unlike vehicle tax, does not need to be renewed. It is indefinite until you tax the car again – be that weeks, months or years.

Once you’re ready to tax the car again, the process can be done online. You’ll need the vehicle log book (V5C) and a debit or credit card.

