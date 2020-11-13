Bradley Lawrence | Multimedia assistant

Bradley joined MR in summer 2017 to create stunning video and photographic content, and that’s exactly what he’s been doing. He has a love for anything noisy that draws plenty of attention, in particular the Lamborghini Huracan Performante and his best mate’s Audi TT RS (a car the rest of the team never stop hearing about). He currently drives a 2017 Vauxhall Corsa, but plans to upgrade to an Abarth 124 Spider when he turns 21.